RSVP for State Natural Areas at 75 Years: Charting a Meaningful Future in Challenging Times

media release: The Arboretum’s long-running Winter Enrichment series offers engaging talks and conversation for naturalists, volunteers, friends, and community members.

The 2026 lectures will take place on Thursday mornings in January and February, in person at the Visitor Center. Registration is now open.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for social time and bookstore browsing. Lectures run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (They will not be streamed or recorded.) Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

Students can register for free using the student registration form (link opens in new tab).

Thursday, January 29

Matt Zine, conservation biologist, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

The Wisconsin State Natural Areas program is the oldest and largest such program in the nation. Zine will speak about how this successful program aims to work through unprecedented challenges in pragmatic ways and still meet goals to support natural areas for education, research, and protecting biological diversity. Fee: $10. Register by January 25.