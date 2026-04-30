State of Conversion Therapy in Wisconsin

From Fair Wisconsin's email list:

Critical protections against the harmful practice of Conversion Therapy are under attack. Last month, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld a challenge to a Conversion Therapy Ban in Colorado - a lawsuit that was brought by right-wing extremists.

We cannot let this decision by the Court erode our hard-fought protections. Over the last ten years, Fair Wisconsin has worked to implement conversation therapy bans in 14 municipalities across Wisconsin. And we have already seen Kenosha overturn their ban due to this ruling.

We cannot let this happen across Wisconsin. This is why Fair Wisconsin is hosting a webinar to help provide more information about the true impacts of this ruling for our local municipalities and our state, and how you can help protect the LGBTQ+ community in Wisconsin.

We will be joined by experts from The Trevor Project who have been working nationally to protect our community from the harmful practices of Conversion Therapy.

This is not the first time the courts have attacked our rights, and we know it won't be the last. In fact, just yesterday the court just struck down a Louisiana map that fairly represents Black voters, dismantling the core of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

But we are not backing down. I hope that you will join us to learn how to fight back and protect our communities.