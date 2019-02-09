State of Emergency Community Meeting

press release: Madison is in a state of emergency; and as a community, how we choose to address our challenges makes the difference between real change and business as usual. We know that if we're going to be successful, we've got to find ways to work together.

Unfortunately, we've been kept in the dark about the layers of issues that support our challenges, and how they're connected to each other.

Toriana Pettaway will be exposing some of those layers, internal failures of local government that have been barriers to our success as a community - things we didn't know we needed to know. Together, we'll use a collaborative style to build on these issues - exploring how they're connected to your own priorities and solutions, and finally, outline ways that we can support each other in our solutions.

We'll leave with a better understanding and stronger collaborations to overcome the challenges our community is facing.

Learn more about the collective Vision For Madison at WeAreAllMadison.com and help build the campaign that changes Madison forever.