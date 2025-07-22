State of Our Food System

media release: A Critical Moment for Our Food System: Join Us July 22 in Mount Horeb!

Our food system is at a crossroads. We are witnessing unprecedented challenges that impact every single one of us, from the fields where our food is grown to the kitchen tables we eat. Inflation is squeezing household budgets, food insecurity is on the rise, and vital funding for our dedicated farmers and emergency food providers is dwindling. The very foundations of how we feed our community are being tested.

This isn't a moment for passive observation; it's a critical call to action. Now, more than ever, we need to come together as a community, to share our knowledge, pool our resources, and collaborate with fierce determination to build a stronger, more resilient regional food system. We must collectively ensure that every person in Dane County has access to nourishing, affordable food, and that those who grow and provide it are sustained.

This is precisely why we urge you to join us for our next "State of the Food System" Presentation and Town Hall. This isn't just a presentation; it's a vital community conversation, a space for shared understanding, and a launchpad for collective solutions. Your voice, your experiences, and your commitment are absolutely essential.

Come learn about the challenges and opportunities facing our food system, share your insights, and connect with neighbors, farmers, local business owners and leaders who are passionate about building a better food future.

Tuesday, July 22, 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM, Brix Cider, 119 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb, WI 53572

Food and Drink will be provided.

RSVP Here

This is our chance to unite, strategize, and forge a path forward. Don't stand on the sidelines when the future of our food is at stake. Your presence makes a difference. We look forward to seeing you there.

Noah Bloedorn and the Food Action Plan team