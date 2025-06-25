State of Our Food System

media release: Join us for an open conversation, discussing the current state of affairs related to food systems in Dane County June 25 from 5:30-7pm at the UW South Madison Partnership building (2238 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713).

We’re bringing together community members to explore the future of food in Dane County and discover how you can play a vital role in shaping it. Your voice matters – help us build a better food system in Dane County.