The State of Public Safety

media release: The Madison Police Department remains committed to providing the highest level of service to the Madison community. On Friday, Chief Shon Barnes will share some year-end data from 2022 and outline department goals for 2023 during a State of Public Safety Address.

How to Watch

There are multiple ways for members of the community to view this speech. The speech will be livestreamed in its entirety starting at noon. You can watch it by clicking on this link.

The speech will also be recorded and posted to the Madison Police Department YouTube page on Friday. Excerpts from the speech will also be shared on the department’s social media pages.

Members of the community will have the ability to ask questions through the livestream. If time allows, the Chief will answer those questions following the address. Questions can also be submitted to MPDPIO@cityofmadison.com.