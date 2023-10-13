The State of Thailand’s Human Rights and Democracy after the 2023 Election

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Lecture by Sirikan Charoensiri, deputy director and lawyer, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies and the Justice in Southeast Asia Lab (JSEALab), funded by the Henry Luce Foundation.

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - The State of Thailand’s Human Rights and Democracy after the 2023 Election - 2023-10-13 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The State of Thailand’s Human Rights and Democracy after the 2023 Election - 2023-10-13 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The State of Thailand’s Human Rights and Democracy after the 2023 Election - 2023-10-13 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The State of Thailand’s Human Rights and Democracy after the 2023 Election - 2023-10-13 12:00:00 ical