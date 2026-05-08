media release: Dane County Executive Melissa Agard will deliver her first State of the County Address on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 2:00 pm at the Alliant Energy Center.

The address will highlight achievements and progress made since Agard took office and outline her administration’s vision and blueprint for moving Dane County forward. The speech will focus on the County’s work to deliver results for residents through strategic investments, economic development, infrastructure improvements, environmental stewardship, and strong public services.

“This address is an opportunity to reflect on the progress we’ve made together while also looking ahead to the future we are building for Dane County,” said County Executive Agard. “Over the past year, we have taken meaningful action to strengthen our communities, invest in our shared priorities, and position Dane County for long-term success. I’m excited to share that vision and the work still ahead.”

The State of the County Address will also introduce the administration’s broader strategic vision for the future of Dane County and discuss how the County plans to continue meeting the needs of a growing and evolving region. The event is open to the public.