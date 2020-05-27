ONLINE: State of the Foundation

press release: Join us on Wednesday, May 27, for a lunchtime State of the Foundation address with Madison Public Library Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Jeffress.

Together, we'll discuss:

• highlights from 2019, including grants, new projects, the Wisconsin Book Festival and foundation events

• how the foundation is supporting Madison Public Library to meet patrons' needs during the COVID-19 pandemic

• how your support has prepared us to weather the storm and continue to support the library

The State of the Foundation will be live-streamed on Crowdcast beginning at noon. This event is free. Register today to secure your spot.