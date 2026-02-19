media release: OpenStreetMap US, the nonprofit organization at the forefront of the open mapping movement in the U.S., is thrilled to announce the return of the State of the Map US conference. The event will take place at the Madison Concourse Hotel in Madison, Wisconsin, from June 11 to 13.

This annual conference brings together leaders from a variety of sectors, such as government, academia, nonprofit, and industry, as well as mappers, technologists, and data advocates. Participants will explore the latest trends, tools, and ideas shaping the world of open geospatial data.

Tickets are available for all three days or select one-day passes. Plus, we offer discounted rates for academic and non-profit participants.

For more information, including the schedule and purchasing tickets, visit: https://openstreetmap.us/events/state-of-the-map-us/2026/.

$300.00 - General Admission

$220.00 - Academic & Nonprofit Admission (for students, teachers, and folks in the nonprofit sector)

$55.00 - Workshops Only - Thursday

$180.00 - One Day Ticket - Friday

$200.00 - One Day Ticket - Saturday