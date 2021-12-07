State of the Sectors

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: On Dec. 7, Livability.com Managing Editor Cara Sanders will headline, in-person, our State of the Sectors event at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery.

In addition, our local industry panel will discuss recent economic trends and Greater Madison's competitive positioning, as well as findings from our soon-to-be-released regional business survey conducted in partnership with area chambers and business membership organizations:

  • Amy Arenz, CEO & Founder, Concero Search Partners
  • Bill Checovich, General Manager, Illumina
  • Michael Precia, President & CEO, Fleetworthy Solutions

Presenting Sponsor: University Research Park

Accelerate Sponsor: Charter Communications

COVID PROTOCOLS

We require all attendees show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event.

PARKING

  • ​Parking is available in lot 20, which is located across University Avenue from the Discovery Building and can be accessed from University Avenue.
  • Parking also is available in lot 17, which is behind Engineering Hall and Camp Randall Stadium and can be accessed via North Randall Avenue.
  • Lot 80, the Union South underground parking garage, can be accessed from Dayton Street. 

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
