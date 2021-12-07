press release: On Dec. 7, Livability.com Managing Editor Cara Sanders will headline, in-person, our State of the Sectors event at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery.

In addition, our local industry panel will discuss recent economic trends and Greater Madison's competitive positioning, as well as findings from our soon-to-be-released regional business survey conducted in partnership with area chambers and business membership organizations:

Amy Arenz, CEO & Founder, Concero Search Partners

Bill Checovich, General Manager, Illumina

Michael Precia, President & CEO, Fleetworthy Solutions

Presenting Sponsor: University Research Park

Accelerate Sponsor: Charter Communications

COVID PROTOCOLS

We require all attendees show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event.

PARKING