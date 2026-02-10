The State of the Wisconsin Girl

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: The Continuing Education Programs of Attic Angel Association are held Monday mornings at Attic Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton. The programs are open to the public. Coffee is served at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is required.

March 9: Lisa Smith, CEO, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland

Info

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Lectures & Seminars, Seniors
Google Calendar - The State of the Wisconsin Girl - 2026-03-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The State of the Wisconsin Girl - 2026-03-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The State of the Wisconsin Girl - 2026-03-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The State of the Wisconsin Girl - 2026-03-09 10:00:00 ical