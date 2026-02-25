State of the Wisconsin Women's Network

media release: During this virtual gathering, hear directly from WWN Board President Shauntay Nelson. She will highlight how Wisconsin Women’s Network is building the next generation of leaders across our state. Together, we’ll reflect on the impact of our collective work, share inspiring stories about the importance of mentorship for women, and spotlight key programs that support mentorship, leadership development, and advocacy.

Whether you’ve been connected to WWN for years or are just discovering us, this is a chance to reconnect, feel energized, and invest in the leaders who will shape Wisconsin’s future.

Join us for:

A snapshot of WWN’s priorities and leadership-focused programs for the year ahead

Inspiration from women leaders shaping Wisconsin and the next generation

Clear ways to engage, advocate, and support WWN

More Ways to Join & Support WWN for The Big Share!

Host a Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser

Rally your friends, family, and colleagues to support our mission. It's easy to set up, and you can raise funds now through March 3.

→ Start a Fundraiser!

Power Hour Challenge | Tuesday, March 3, 12:00-1:00 PM

Donate during our philanthropy Power Hour on March 3 from 12-1 PM. The organization with the most unique donors during this hour wins a $1,000 prize. Every gift makes a difference!

→ Add the Power Hour to Your calendar!