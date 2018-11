press release: State Rep. Melissa Sargent will be hosting two listening sessions. Share what your vision of Wisconsin and the 48th Assembly District looks like.

Northside Listening Session

Thursday, November 29, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Goodwill Community Room, 2901 N Sherman Ave.

Eastside Listening Session

Tuesday, December 4, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. , Madison Fire Station 13, 6350 Town Center Drive