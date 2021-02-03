State Sen. Melissa Agard Virtual Town Hall

× Expand Greg Anderson Melissa Agard served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and as 48th District representative in the Wisconsin Assembly; in 2020 she was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky as Wisconsin's 16th District senator.

press release: (A message from Melissa Agard): As your new state Senator for the 16th Senate District, I am looking forward to getting to know you and the issues that matter to the district.

Having been born and raised in Dane County, I love this community dearly and have enjoyed raising my four boys on the north side of Madison. Working for you as your State Senator is truly an immense honor and privilege.

Please join me for a meet and greet on February 3, 2021, so I can take the time to meet you, listen to your thoughts, and hear what issues are the most important to you and 16th Senate District. I hope to see you there! Register here.