State Sen. Melissa Agard Virtual Town Hall

press release: (A message from Melissa Agard): As your new state Senator for the 16th Senate District, I am looking forward to getting to know you and the issues that matter to the district. 

Having been born and raised in Dane County, I love this community dearly and have enjoyed raising my four boys on the north side of Madison. Working for you as your State Senator is truly an immense honor and privilege.

Please join me for a meet and greet on February 3, 2021, so I can take the time to meet you, listen to your thoughts, and hear what issues are the most important to you and 16th Senate District. I hope to see you there! Register here.

