State Street Campus Garage Design Presentations

media release: Finalists Matthew Mazzotta, StudioKCA & Area C Projects will speak about their design proposals at a virtual public meeting at 5:30pm on Monday, February 23. Register to attend and you will receive the link via email. Design proposals & community survey will be public on Wednesday, February 18.

The State Street Campus Garage at 415 N. Lake Street was constructed in 1964 and the original structure is approaching the end of its useful life and has become financially challenging for the City to continue to invest in its ongoing maintenance. The City of Madison is pursuing a new development opportunity that will be a mixed-use project containing an intercity bus terminal, public parking structure, ground floor retail, and student housing.

