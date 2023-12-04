State Street Pedestrian Mall Experiment

media release: The city of Madison will be conducting an experiment to turn the 400-600 blocks of State Street into a pedestrian mall. The experiment will occur in the summer of 2024.

A public meeting has been scheduled to provide the public an opportunity to learn about and comment on initial concepts. Staff will be sharing preliminary concepts and ask for input on the timing of closures to vehicles, delivery hours, programing and activation, design, art and other whimsy to get people to #FlockToState next summer!

The meeting will be held both in person and virtually. So please join us in whatever manner you are able.

In Person Location: Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Room 215

Zoom: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrc-qsqj0iH9eeADab9tqQ_KDOqEBqJzNs#/registration

For questions or meeting accommodations, please contact Dan McAuliffe at dmcauliffe@cityofmadison.com.