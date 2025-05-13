media release: Gather at the state street entrance of the capitol to make signs etc. Press conference at 10. We stay until they agree

“We are drawing the line. No more waiting. No more hoping. No more begging. If Wisconsin lawmakers won’t imagine what a state without child care looks like—we’ll show them.”

— Corrine Hendrickson, Family Child Care Educator, WECAN Co-founder

“It is irresponsible to cut this funding with no plan to replace it.”

— Brooke Legler, Group Center Owner, WECAN Co-founder

Updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/1504716550552017