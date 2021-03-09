ONLINE: State Youth of the Year Awards

media release: fourteen regional finalists are competing for State Boys & Girls Clubs State Youth of the Year, the highest honor given to a club member. FOX Sports Wisconsin -- in conjunction with the Packers, Brewers and Bucks -- will award $20,000 in scholarships to winners. The University of Wisconsin-Madison agreed to give full tuition to the finalist, conditional upon admission. Wausau's winner from last year’s 2020 competition is currently attending UW Madison as a freshman.

The state winner will be announced on Facebook Live at 6 pm Tuesday March 9th during a streaming awards show at https://www.facebook.com/ BGCWIS. The stars are our top five finalists, and they will be joined by Emmy Award winner Charlie Berens, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Club Alumni Rep. Kalan Haywood II, and Alissa Dorman from Fox Sports Wisconsin.

As regional finalists meet with fifteen esteemed judges online today, they are being scored on speeches and interviews, culminating in an awards presentation on Tuesday evening. The winner will go on to represent Wisconsin at Midwest and potentially national competition. Youth of the Year is our signature effort to foster a new generation of leaders, fully prepared to live and lead in a diverse, global and integrated world economy.

Wisconsin clubs work with 139,000 youth across 164 sites in 58 cities, and local competitions recently narrowed the field down to these 14 final contestants. Our Wisconsin clubs serve more kids per population than any other state in the country, and more youth than any other Wisconsin organization outside of the public school system. Wisconsin clubs also serve over 2.1 million meals and snacks each year at no cost, because it’s hard to learn and grow when you’re hungry.

For more information, visit www.bgcwisconsin.org/youth-of- the-year-award