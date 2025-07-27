Stateline Playboys

media release: Free and open to the public, Brodhead hosts a variety of outdoor concerts at Veterans Memorial Park all summer long every Sunday from 6-8pm. Come on down and enjoy an evening of lively music. Bring a chair or blanket and dance if you wish. Food will also be available to purchase as you enjoy the night of entertainment. Each week we will feature different foods from different local organizations.

In the case of inclement weather we will hold the concerts at Brodhead High School.