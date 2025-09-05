Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say reception

media release:On view: September 4 through October 18, 2025

Opening reception with the artists: Friday, September 5, 5-8pm. This event is free and open to all.

Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say will bring together a dynamic collection of contemporary art quilts that reflect or otherwise offer commentary on current social, political, or environmental concerns. The included artworks will challenge the perception of quilting as solely decorative or domestic; will harness the medium’s material and historical depth to confront a variety of topics; and will be innovative in their design, technique, and material selection.