ONLINE: Statewide Address Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic

media release: Gov. Tony Evers will deliver a statewide address on Tues., Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:05 p.m. CT, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The address will be available to stream live on the governor's YouTube and Facebook accounts, respectively.

Info

Public Notices
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Statewide Address Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic - 2020-11-10 18:05:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Statewide Address Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic - 2020-11-10 18:05:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Statewide Address Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic - 2020-11-10 18:05:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Statewide Address Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic - 2020-11-10 18:05:00 ical