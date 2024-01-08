Statewide Immigration Task Force

media release: In recent years, our affiliates have worked on campaigns involving passing driver's licenses for people who are undocumented, fighting for DACA, and supporting immigrants in the pandemic or through refugee resettlement programs.

Currently, we are supporting many bills in the legislature that support DACA recipients including offering in-state tuition, professional licenses and a tax credit.

We meet virtually the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. You can find the Zoom information below.

Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZIlde- grDIvGtA7nS9J7FDsvfRmDiFHwzXW

For any questions, please contact WISDOM's Immigration Organizer, Amanda Ali at aali@wisdomwisconsin.org. See you then!