Stavros Halkias

media release: Critically acclaimed standup comedian Stavros Halkias announces his 2025 The Dreamboat Tour. The multi-city North American tour includes a stop at Orpheum Theater in Madison, on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Most recently, Halkias wrote, produced and starred in indie comedy film “Let’s Start A Cult” for which Vulture declared “Stavros Halkas has star power.” He’s currently in production on season 2 of Netflix’s “Tires.” Halkias wrapped the final leg of his fast-selling The Fat Rascal tour in 2023. His latest special “Fat Rascal” is available on Netflix.

Stavros Halkias is a comedian, actor, and writer originally from Baltimore, Maryland and currently based in Queens, New York. Most recently, Halkias wrote, produced, and starred in the indie comedy “Let's Start a Cult”. His latest special "Fat Rascal" is available on Netflix. His debut special, “Live at the Lodge Room” reached a million views in its first four days and currently sits at over 7M million views. Last year, he was named to Vulture’s 2023 list of “Comedians You Should and Will Know,” and identified by GQ as “at the front of a new wave of comedians.” His podcast “Stavvy’s World” debuted at #3 on the iTunes comedy charts and garnered hundreds of thousands of subscribers in its first year. He’s a former co-host and founding member of the popular podcast “Cum Town,” which ran from 2016-2022 and he was recently featured in Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi series “Command Z.” Halkias is also an accomplished model, walking in Kid Super’s Paris fashion week show in 2023 where he was described by Vogue as “the plus-est of plus size models”. His goal is to get just famous enough to buy his mother a nice home and then quit show business to open a surf and turf restaurant in East Baltimore.