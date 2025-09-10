media release: Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 2 pm, Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 2 pm, The Playhouse at Overture Center in Madison

Welcome to the Golden Age of Sail! Join a crew below deck as they spin a yarn filled with sea shanties, danger, and ultimately triumph. Steady She Goes is the unbelievably true tale of gale force winds around Cape Horn, an ailing captain, a mutinous mate, and Mary Ann Brown Patten, the woman who made history trying to save them all. Four Seasons Theatre is partnering with Playwright Erica Berman and Music Director Scott McKenna Campbell to develop this new musical play and present a March 2026 reading with a talented cast of local actors and musicians.

Since 2005, Four Seasons Theatre has produced over 65 shows and featured the work of thousands of Madison theatre artists – actors, singers, musicians, designers, directors, stage managers, and technicians – on stages across the city. In addition, FST presents over 20 outreach performances at libraries, senior centers, and schools each year and produces the Listening with Leckrone Podcast.

2025-2026 Season: "Making History" - a theater season that uncovers the power of history in every note and narrative Tickets for the 2025-2026 mainstage season go on sale September 20 through the Overture Center Box Office in person, online at overture.org, or by phone at (608) 258-4141. Learn more at fourseasonstheatre.com.