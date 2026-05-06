media release: STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE! is a new award-winning documentary about journalist and host of Democracy Now!, Amy Goodman. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmakers Carl Deal and Tia Lessin, the film explores Goodman’s three decades of holding power to account and offers a timely look at journalism’s power, media independence, and threats to press freedoms. Watch the trailer here.

The film will screen at Marcus Point Cinemas in Madison on May 10 at 6PM, which will include an in-person Q&A with director Tia Lessin.

You can purchase tickets here.