Steal This Story, Please!

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Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE! is a new award-winning documentary about journalist and host of Democracy Now!, Amy Goodman. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmakers Carl Deal and Tia Lessin, the film explores Goodman’s three decades of holding power to account and offers a timely look at journalism’s power, media independence, and threats to press freedoms. Watch the trailer here

The film will screen at Marcus Point Cinemas in Madison on May 10 at 6PM, which will include an in-person Q&A with director Tia Lessin. 

You can purchase tickets here

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Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
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