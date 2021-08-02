RSVP for STEAM Camp

press release: Join Urban League of Greater Madison for a week long virtual STEAM adventure! STEAM Camp 2021 - brought to you by the Urban League of Greater Madison and Strang, Inc - will be an interactive journey exploring pathways towards each of the STEAM fields - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math.

﻿We have an exciting slate of presenters this year who will be leading campers in interactive activities that will engage their curiosity and spark their imagination.

STEAM Camp 2021 will be held virtually August 9-13, from 1:00-4:30pm (Central Time). Sessions will be conducted through Zoom and will feature representatives from each of the STEAM fields. Register by Aug. 2.

This is a completely free experience and open to students entering grades 6-9. Attendees will receive a camp t-shirt and any necessary supplies for them to participate in each day's activities.﻿