STEAM Punk

Google Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 iCalendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-04 15:00:00

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Come and join Jennika and Sarah in the Art Studio each Sunday in November for some exciting activities with a STEAM theme! STEAM is a fun twist on the acronym STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), adding an “A” for “Art” into the mix.

We will be doing different activities each week, sometimes toeing the line of a science-fiction fantasy theme.

This program offers kids an opportunity to learn about how these different bodies of knowledge overlap, practice scientific methods, and get creative!

Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
Google Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 iCalendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 Google Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-11 15:00:00 Google Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-18 15:00:00 Google Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-25 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-25 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-25 15:00:00 iCalendar - STEAM Punk - 2018-11-25 15:00:00