STEAM Punk

press release: Come and join Jennika and Sarah in the Art Studio each Sunday in November for some exciting activities with a STEAM theme! STEAM is a fun twist on the acronym STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), adding an “A” for “Art” into the mix.

We will be doing different activities each week, sometimes toeing the line of a science-fiction fantasy theme.

This program offers kids an opportunity to learn about how these different bodies of knowledge overlap, practice scientific methods, and get creative!