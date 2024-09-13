7:30 pm on 9/13-14 & 20, 2 pm on 9/15, and 2 & 7:30 pm, 9/21, Middleton-High School black box theater.

media release: The inspiration for the 1989 film, STEEL MAGNOLIAS features a colorful cast of regulars to Truvy’s Louisiana hair salon: a mother-daughter duo planning a wedding, a woman who’s “been in a bad mood for 40 years,” and a mysterious newcomer. Through laughter, tears, and a thick fog of hairspray, these women face trials and triumphs armed with their greatest strength: each other.