(past pick) In the vein of the infamous Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra, Steely Dane and its fans truly embody the spirit of the band that fuels its concerts. Steely Dan, known for their precise playing and pristine recordings, could only be covered by a group that would capture that pinpoint musicality, and Steely Dane is exactly that. Fifteen members deep, the Madison-based ensemble captures the music from horns to hand percussion, and is known for an incredibly vibrant show.

$39-$14.