Steep & Brood

Sencha Tea Bar 430 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: This open mic is all about spoken word. We've had poets, comedians, storytellers, and even a few rants and so far it's been really amazing to experience.

Open mics are a great opportunity to take in the local creative culture. Come join us and listen to fellow Madisonians share their work. You are welcome to share your own too.

Sign-ups begin at 7:30 if you would like to read some poetry or a story.

Sencha Tea Bar 430 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-819-8012
