Steep & Brood
Sencha Tea Bar 430 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: This open mic is all about spoken word. We've had poets, comedians, storytellers, and even a few rants and so far it's been really amazing to experience.
Open mics are a great opportunity to take in the local creative culture. Come join us and listen to fellow Madisonians share their work. You are welcome to share your own too.
Sign-ups begin at 7:30 if you would like to read some poetry or a story.
Spoken Word