media release: One of the favorites at Berwyn’s FitzGerald’s Nightclub, The Steepwater Band embodies the melange of Americana, rock, singer-songwriters, and blues of that venerable venue. TSB was one of the highlights of last summer’s festival lineup in McPike Park, and following their Red Rooster performance, the group will be heading to Spain for a number of tour dates!

Their latest release is Re-Turn of Wheel.

$15.