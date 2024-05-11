Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons, The Belle Weather

× Expand courtesy Steev Baker Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons on stage. Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons

media release: A three-piece indie-folk band "Steev Baker and Dirt Sermons" play mostly acoustic guitar-based alternative rock with drums and cello.

The Belle Weather are the heavy, rhythmic storm of an acoustic guitar, the deep pulse of an upright bass, and the soaring elegance of cello, violin, and voice.

$10 Cover.