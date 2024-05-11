Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons, The Belle Weather
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
courtesy Steev Baker
Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons on stage.
Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons
media release: A three-piece indie-folk band "Steev Baker and Dirt Sermons" play mostly acoustic guitar-based alternative rock with drums and cello.
The Belle Weather are the heavy, rhythmic storm of an acoustic guitar, the deep pulse of an upright bass, and the soaring elegance of cello, violin, and voice.
$10 Cover.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music