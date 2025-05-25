Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons, Loveblaster, Hello Death, Sigra

× Expand courtesy Steev Baker Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons on stage. Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons

media release: Madison artists Steev Baker and Dirt Sermons, Sigra, and Loveblaster are joined by Milwaukee gothic folk act Hello Death for an evening of dark and hopeful songs.

Steev Baker and Dirt Sermons: Singer/songwriter Steev Baker plays acoustic indie rock songs, accompanied by drums and cello.

Loveblaster: A minimalist slowcore trio from Madison.

Hello Death: Moody folk outfit Hello Death excels at sparse, haunting music. Hailing from Milwaukee, the band includes veteran scene artists Nathaniel Heuer and Marielle Allschwang.

Sigra: Songwriter, visual artist, curator, bass player, Sigra's most recent solo album, Scavenger, was a Tone Madison pick for "best music of 2023."