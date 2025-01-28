media release: Stefan Hillesheim is a German Native who moved to Los Angeles, California at age 27 to attend Musicians Institute (GIT) in Hollywood. Soon after his arrival, Stefan began to play gospel churches and live music venues around the country. In 2022 Stefan relocated to Chicago in pursuit of his love of the blues. Stefan is best known for his slide guitar playing, soulful vocals, and dynamic live performances. Stefan’s main musical influences are Elmore James, Howlin’ Wolf, Albert King, and Jimi Hendrix.