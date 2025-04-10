Stefan Matioc

media release: Stefan’s recognizable squiggly lines can be found on walls all over Madison—Good Style on E. Johnson, The Sylvee, Bandit Tacos, Lululemon at Hilldale, and more. His one line faces gained momentum in 2014 when he was working as an animator at local ad agency, Planet Propaganda. He began painting murals inspired by Keith Haring’s bold, improvisational approach and is grateful for the many opportunities Madison has provided him. Stefan enjoys drawing cartoons and animations that often use humor to touch on what can be heavy or complicated parts of the human experience. Whether he is painting a mural or drawing a comic in his sketchbook, the spark of his work is spontaneous and intuitive.

Stefan’s moved away from the ad world and spent two years in Mexico City, gaining inspiration and working as a freelance creative. During this time, he grew more interested in psychology and therapy, eventually earning a master’s degree and working part-time as a therapist at a clinic. Now, he’s transitioning to private practice while exploring the intersection of his art and therapy. With a focus on Gestalt and experiential approaches, his work—both visual and therapeutic—embraces simplicity, humor, and paradox