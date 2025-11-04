Stella's Bakery Ribbon Cutting

media release: Stella’s Bakery, a Madison favorite and home of the original hot and spicy cheese bread, is moving its storefront to a new location at 1219 Regent Street. The new bakery and café will officially open to the public at 7 am on Saturday, November 1, 2025, with a community ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m.

The move marks a new chapter for Stella’s. Its original South Madison facility will now operate exclusively as a production and distribution center, while the Regent Street space will serve as a welcoming café where customers can enjoy freshly baked pastries, sandwiches, coffee drinks, beer and wine, and the iconic cheese bread that made Stella’s a local staple. The new location also features an outdoor patio that guests can enjoy or reserve for private events.

"Stella’s Bakery has always been about more than just bread; it’s about bringing people together," said Jennifer Patrello, owner of Stella’s Bakery. "Our new Regent Street home is designed to do just that — to create a space where neighbors, students, and visitors can gather and enjoy the flavors that make Wisconsin special."