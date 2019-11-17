STEM Art & Film Festival

to Google Calendar - STEM Art & Film Festival - 2019-11-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - STEM Art & Film Festival - 2019-11-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - STEM Art & Film Festival - 2019-11-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - STEM Art & Film Festival - 2019-11-17 09:00:00

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Theme: Our Changing Global Environment

Join us to explore science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through different forms of visual arts, including photography, painting, 3D visualization, videos, films, and documentaries. A special exhibit will be dedicated to the theme of the Sigma Xi Annual Meeting, Our Changing Global Environment, featuring artwork and films that provide insights into environmental changes and challenges facing the planet. Free and Open to the Public

Info

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Art Exhibits & Events, Movies
to Google Calendar - STEM Art & Film Festival - 2019-11-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - STEM Art & Film Festival - 2019-11-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - STEM Art & Film Festival - 2019-11-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - STEM Art & Film Festival - 2019-11-17 09:00:00