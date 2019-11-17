STEM Art & Film Festival
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Theme: Our Changing Global Environment
Join us to explore science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through different forms of visual arts, including photography, painting, 3D visualization, videos, films, and documentaries. A special exhibit will be dedicated to the theme of the Sigma Xi Annual Meeting, Our Changing Global Environment, featuring artwork and films that provide insights into environmental changes and challenges facing the planet. Free and Open to the Public
