Stem Cell Science: The Next 20 Years

press release: Penny Patterson, senior director of communications and marketing services at Promega, will moderate a discussion featuring: Dave Vereide, a Morgridge scientist in regenerative biology; David Gamm, director of the McPherson Eye Research Institute; and Lynn Allen-Hoffmann, founder of Stratatech.

Join us for this free event and enjoy a hands-on stem cell activity after the talk.

Part of a Crossroads of Ideas, a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.

Free, registration requested: http://discovery.wisc.edu/ crossroads