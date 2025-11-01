media release: New Century School (NCS), one of Verona’s public charter elementary schools, is excited to announce its inaugural STEM Fest, a free, family-friendly event celebrating science, technology, engineering, and math. The event will take place on Saturday, November 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at New Century School. We will have engaging booths for kids to explore and create with hands on learning. As well as a bake sale with yummy goodies for sale.