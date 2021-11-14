STEM Outreach Day

media release: Join the Society of Women Engineers for an outer-space afternoon filled with STEM fun! We will be leading elementary students through 5 hands-on activities throughout the afternoon. Students will participate in engineering and STEM activities all revolving around the theme of space. Parents/chaperones must attend as students cannot be dropped off at the event. All attendees must follow university COVID Policy (must wear masks indoors).

Union South (1308 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53715), 11/14/21, from 1-4pm