STEM to Stern Presentations

media release: Mendota Rowing Club launches STEM to Stern, sports and academic programming for middle-school kids from underserved neighborhoods. The no-fee day-camp-style programming completed its first week Friday Aug 22, and continues through August 29 at Bernard’s Boathouse, 622 E. Gorham St., in James Madison Park. Participants end the week by presenting projects they worked on during the week, and enjoying a final practice, sculling in single shells.

STEM to Stern connects existing robust rowing programs with STEM educators, volunteers, and youth from disadvantaged settings. Will Bott, STEM to Stern Director, and Head Youth Coach at Milwaukee Rowing Club, states: the program’s goals include increasing inclusivity and accessibility to rowing, and “building diverse and competitive rowing teams by addressing barriers of transportation, [providing] swimming lessons,” and, by providing free lunch, nutrition; he adds that the academic component provides participants with depth that will help them succeed and stay competitive. STEM Academic Director Rachel Hunter, a recent graduate of Milwaukee School of Engineering, guides the “fun, creative, hands-on” curriculum. Bott expects to facilitate partnerships with qualified rowing programs throughout the U.S.

Bott reached out this summer to Mendota Rowing Club at the suggestion of UW Badger Men’s Rowing 2019 Team Captain Evan Miller. Club President Melissa Austin eagerly welcomed the project, recognizing both programs’ common goals of community accessibility to rowing, and fostering competitive youth rowing. Mendota Rowing Club members and coaches mobilized to recruit volunteers and identify groups of seventh- to twelfth-grade kids.

With assistance from Dr. Patricia Tellez-Giron at Madison’s Latino Health Council, four hundred families were contacted, and registration filled immediately. The first group of kids come from Vera Court Neighborhood Center. The following week, kids from Kennedy Heights Community Center join in the fun.

Volunteer UW Badgers Rowing scholar-athletes from the Men’s and Women’s teams mentor and coach the kids.

All participants maintain current COVID-19 precautions per Public Health Madison and Dane County Phase 2 orders. Rowing instruction starts on land in Concept2 indoor rowers (“ergs”) and proceeds to sculling in individual rowing shells.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the first group of students presented their STEM project ideas and preliminary models to Directors Bott and Hunter at the Mendota Rowing Club boathouse.

The public is invited to attend the students’ second STEM presentations 9:30 Friday morning, August 28. at the Mendota Rowing Club boathouse, 622 E. Gorham St. Visitors must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Sanitizer will be provided. Please RSVP so that gathering limits may be maintained -- contact info@mendotarowingclub.com, subject line “Badger STEM to Stern”