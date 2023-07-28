RSVP for Stem to Stern

media release: FREE program for middle schoolers!

Sign-ups are open for STEM-to-Stern! Sessions July 31 - August 4 (sign up by July 28) or August 14 to 18 (sign up by Aug. 11).

The Stem-to-Stern is a week-long session including an introduction to rowing and daily activities related to a STEM project. Participants are welcome to continue as members of the Mendota's Middle School Rowing Team, following completion of camp.

Open to rising 6th (minimum 11 years old) - 8th graders. No experience needed.

The goal of STEM-to-Stern (S2S) is to provide free STEM and rowing opportunities for youth (minimum 11 years of age through 8th graders) who identify as transgender and non-binary, black, indigenous, people of color, individuals with lower socio-economic status and people with disabilities.

Please read through our swim test guidance prior to the start of camp and let us know if your child will need assistance with learning to swim.

Sign up here: https:// mendotarowingclub.com/S2S-LTR