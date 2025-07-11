Step Afrika
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Watch as the energy of percussive dance, African traditions and contemporary movement collide. “The Migration” is based on Lawrence’s iconic painting series that chart the story of African Americans moving from the South to the North in the early 1900s. Each piece uses the images, color palette and motifs in the painting series to tell this astonishing story through pulsating rhythms and visually stunning movement.
Theater & Dance