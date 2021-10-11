ONLINE: Step Kids

media release: The second play in First Stage’s fall 2021 Amplify – BIPOC Short Play Series will be STEP KIDS, a new one-act musical by Tyrone L. Robinson and Postell Pringle with orchestrations by Wilkie Ferguson and drums by Deonte Malique Ellis. The production will be directed and choreographed by Christopher Gilbert, a popular Milwaukee dancer, choreographer and First Stage Theater Academy Teaching Artist. Christopher will be making his directorial debut with this production. In STEP KIDS, a group of seemingly unconnected high school students find common ground in the most unlikely of places – the audition for their school’s competitive step dance team. As the students become unified through the power of rhythm and dance, they experience the joy of finding their tribe in this energetic performance. The Amplify series is sponsored by Children’s Wisconsin. This project is also supported in part by a grant from the Milwaukee Arts Board and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin. Suggested for families with young people ages 10+.

Director/Choreographer Christo pher Gilbert had this to say about the Amplify production he is directing: “STEP KIDS is about a group of kids who represent different pockets of the city, but in general society – some LGBT, some disabled. It’s their moment to be seen – they’ve always felt that they have been stepped over, so now it’s their time to step up and be seen. It’s about highlighting their greatness, which is just as unique as anyone else’s. Nobody can be you on their best day and even you on your worst day!”

STEP KIDS is free to stream on demand on First Stage’s YouTube channel and premieres on Monday, October 11 at 7 p.m. It will stream October 11 – December 5, 2021. For more information about STEP KIDS, please go to: firststage.org/events- tickets/2021-22-season/ amplify-bipoc-short-play- series/

STEP KIDS will also be performed in-person for free for a limited number of performances with limited seating. Limited capacity live performances at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 3 at 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. (Please note: The performance on Saturday, October 2 at 4 p.m. is sold out.) To reserve tickets to the in-person performances, please visit: firststage.org/events- tickets/2021-22-season/ amplify-bipoc-short-play- series/

The Amplify series first launched in the spring of 2021 and begins its second season this fall. In this new series, three short plays have been created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) playwrights that center on the young person’s point of view, amplifying the voices of these artists and young people throughout the Milwaukee community.

First Stage has had a long history of age-appropriate casting and of centering its work on the young person’s point of view. Understanding the power of connection that young people feel when they see themselves and their stories on stage, the organization is excited to continue this series featuring newly commissioned work from noted BIPOC playwrights and directors. First Stage’s commitment to commissioning work by Black, Indigenous and People of Color whose voices offer the organization an opportunity to expand its artistic horizons and develop its audience’s perspective.

Artistic Director Jeff Frank commented on the next installment of the Amplify series: “I am thrilled that First Stage is able to offer the second season of our Amplify series. Each of these productions features the work of a national playwright using their voice to lift those of the young people of Milwaukee. Connecting these remarkable writers with our amazing young people and witnessing them all working together to create powerful plays that speak with authenticity has been an amazing experience. We can’t wait to share their work with First Stage audiences.”