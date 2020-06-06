Step to Accept Challenge

press release: VIRTUAL Run/Walk/Ride to raise funds and awareness for the Down syndrome community and GiGi's Playhouse.

On Saturday, June 6, teams from 60 GiGi's Playhouse locations and startups nationwide will take to the streets, parks, bike trails and basement treadmills, set on amassing 7 million "steps to accept," enough steps to span the entire United States. The challenge invites supporters of acceptance, in all its forms, to join the effort by signing up online to begin logging their steps.

$21 ($10 ages 12 & under).

The Madison Playhouse is one of 46 GiGi’s Playhouse Down syndrome achievement centers located in the U.S. and Mexico. GiGi’s Madison opened in 2016 and serves over 300 families. 99% of GiGi’s programs are provided by trained volunteers that graciously donate their time. Although programs are offered free of charge to participants, they are not free for GiGi’s to deliver.

GiGi’s Playhouse was founded by Nancy Gianni in 2003, after her daughter, GiGi, was diagnosed with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse meets the demand for programs that target the underserved population of more than 450,000 Americans living with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that survives completely on charitable donations. Funds raised from the 2019 Gala will enrich children and adults with Down syndrome through vital programs such as one-on-one literacy and math tutoring, speech and language therapy, fitness classes, career training, social groups, and more. GiGi’s Playhouse also works to break down barriers and advance its vision of acceptance for all, through the #GenerationG campaign: Be Accepting. Be Generous. Be Kind. For more information, visit www.GiGisPlayhouse.org.