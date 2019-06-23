Step Two
Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: ...step five, drive away before the police come...
Diana’s in a remote campsite. Trying to recover from a traumatic breakup. Trying to cope with the loss of her business. Trying to start a fire.
Ray’s looking for a ride to Cincinnati. He’s looking for a fresh start. He has a working lighter.
They tell their tales. Flashbacks tell the real stories. Sparks become attraction. Attraction burns hot.
...you can do this...
A staged reading of Step Two, an original drama by Brendon Smith. Free and open to the public, no reservations required.
Featuring Suzan Kurry and Jason Compton.