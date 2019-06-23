press release: ...step five, drive away before the police come...

Diana’s in a remote campsite. Trying to recover from a traumatic breakup. Trying to cope with the loss of her business. Trying to start a fire.

Ray’s looking for a ride to Cincinnati. He’s looking for a fresh start. He has a working lighter.

They tell their tales. Flashbacks tell the real stories. Sparks become attraction. Attraction burns hot.

...you can do this...

A staged reading of Step Two, an original drama by Brendon Smith. Free and open to the public, no reservations required.

Featuring Suzan Kurry and Jason Compton.