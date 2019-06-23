Step Two

Google Calendar - Step Two - 2019-06-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Step Two - 2019-06-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Step Two - 2019-06-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Step Two - 2019-06-23 17:00:00

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: ...step five, drive away before the police come...

Diana’s in a remote campsite. Trying to recover from a traumatic breakup. Trying to cope with the loss of her business. Trying to start a fire.

Ray’s looking for a ride to Cincinnati. He’s looking for a fresh start. He has a working lighter.

They tell their tales. Flashbacks tell the real stories. Sparks become attraction. Attraction burns hot.

...you can do this...

A staged reading of Step Two, an original drama by Brendon Smith. Free and open to the public, no reservations required.

Featuring Suzan Kurry and Jason Compton.

Info

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Step Two - 2019-06-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Step Two - 2019-06-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Step Two - 2019-06-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Step Two - 2019-06-23 17:00:00