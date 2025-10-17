7 pm on 1/29 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 1/30-31. $42-$25.

media release: Steph Tolev caught fire on the “BILL BURR PRESENTS: FRIENDS WHO KILL” Netflix Special, that was taped as a part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival. She was named a COMEDIAN YOU SHOULD AND WILL KNOW by Vulture, which recognized her one of Toronto’s funniest exports. She was featured on Comedy Central’s THE RINGERS stand up series, and season two of UNPROTECTED SETS. Steph will appear in the upcoming feature DRUGSTORE JUNE, as well as OLD DADS starring Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine. She has appeared in Comedy Central’s CORPORATE, and starred in an episode of the Sarah Silverman-produced PLEASE UNDERSTAND ME. Steph has been well-received at festivals all over the world, she can be seen performing all around LA, including The Comedy Store where she is a paid regular, and headlines clubs across the country.