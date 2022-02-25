media release: Join ALL for an evening with acclaimed bassist Stephan Crump on Friday, February 25 at 7pm. Stephans solo performance, which explores his unique musical language through an expansive range of sonorities on the acoustic bass, is a culmination of decades of work as a bassist, composer, and improviser. Throughout the last year, he released monthly solo recordings in a fan-supported series via his Bandcamp page. This body of work is featured in the upcoming solo album, Rocket Love.

$20 general admission, $18 ALL members, $10 students. Tickets can be purchased online until 2 hours before the performance or at the door beginning at 6:30pm. Advance purchase recommended as capacity will be limited. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of the event and face mask required. Please check the ALL website for the most up to date safety guidelines.

Memphis-bred, Grammy-nominated, Echo Award-winning bassist/composer Stephan Crump is an active bandleader with twelve critically-acclaimed album releases in addition to numerous film scoring contributions. Known for transforming his instrument into a speaking entity of magnetic pull, his focus on creative instrumental music has led to collaborations with many of the leading lights of his generation, most notably Vijay Iyer, in whose trio and sextet Crump plays a dynamic, founding role. He can also be heard as long-standing member of Jen Chapin Trio, Ches Smith Trio, Rez Abbasi Acoustic Quartet, Liberty Ellman Sextet, Secret Keeper (duo with Mary Halvorson), his own Rosetta Trio (with Jamie Fox, Liberty Ellman), his Rhombal quartet (with Ellery Eskelin, Adam OFarrill, Tyshawn Sorey), as well as co-led ensembles with Kris Davis, Ingrid Laubrock, Cory Smythe, Eric McPherson, Mat Maneri, and Okkyung Lee.