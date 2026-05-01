Stephanie Gayle, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: On the 2nd Saturday of each month, we will feature an artist that will be performing at the 2025 National Women's Music Festival. We are having fun with this series, getting previews of the upcoming festival performers and seeing new artists in the Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. Please consider joining us.

$10 will get you a zoom concert for your household. However, this event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members need to send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic, please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com.

Stephanie Gayle, formerly Steph the Sapphic Songstress, is a singer-songwriter, producer, and fine artist from Prince George’s County, Maryland. They began writing music at the tender age of 8 and began producing their own music at age 16. At 18, Stephanie decided to move to New York to get a degree in Fine Arts and simultaneously pursue a music career.

Since then they have been a frequent collaborator with Maryland MC, Substantial, Bop Alloy, Marcus D, and various members of the QN5 Music roster among others. In 2018, Stephanie made a guest appearance on Substantial’s first instrumental album, The Garden (“Beyond the Stage” featuring Uyama Hiroto). In February 2019, Stephanie released their long-anticipated debut LP, Songs About V, and in December of 2019 they released their first holiday project titled Christmas at 7222, Vol. 1. Then, in December of 2020, Stephanie released Christmas at 7222, Vol. 2, a sobering follow-up to its more lighthearted predecessor.